Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -187.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.