Commerce Bank Has $506,000 Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.