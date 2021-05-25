Commerce Bank Has $562,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.