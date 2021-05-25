Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lyft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lyft by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

LYFT stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $960,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,802,506 shares of company stock valued at $310,809,256. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

