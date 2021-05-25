Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 51,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter.

JPSE opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

