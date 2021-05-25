Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,875 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9,556.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.58 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.