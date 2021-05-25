Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,618 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FULT stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

