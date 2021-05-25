Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP stock opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.