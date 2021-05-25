Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush downgraded CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

KMX opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

