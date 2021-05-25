Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Gap Down to $74.70

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.70, but opened at $72.90. Commvault Systems shares last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 2,077 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 315,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

