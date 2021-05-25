Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

