Comparing H&R Block (HRB) and Its Peers

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is one of 61 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare H&R Block to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

H&R Block has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&R Block’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H&R Block and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $2.64 billion -$7.53 million 29.05 H&R Block Competitors $743.60 million $23.28 million 9.72

H&R Block has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. H&R Block is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 3.28% -178.12% 6.84% H&R Block Competitors -88.20% -80.02% -13.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

H&R Block pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. H&R Block pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Personal services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.5% and pay out 17.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. H&R Block has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for H&R Block and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 3 2 0 2.40 H&R Block Competitors 257 1001 1536 85 2.50

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.84%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 8.32%. Given H&R Block’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H&R Block has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

H&R Block competitors beat H&R Block on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

