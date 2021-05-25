Comparing OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

This table compares OptimizeRx and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx 1.35% 0.82% 0.72% Generation Hemp -1,948.59% N/A -71.28%

58.0% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and Generation Hemp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $43.31 million 19.87 -$2.21 million N/A N/A Generation Hemp $90,000.00 430.30 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptimizeRx.

Volatility & Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -2.18, meaning that its share price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OptimizeRx and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.57%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages. The company also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.