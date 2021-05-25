COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.35 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 4,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 428,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
