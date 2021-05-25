COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.35 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 4,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 428,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.03.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

