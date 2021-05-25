CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.39. 192,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Insiders have sold a total of 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,824 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 568,055 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 118.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,368,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.