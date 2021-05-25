Connectome Achieves Market Cap of $237,615.11 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $237,615.11 and approximately $457,365.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00985588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.93 or 0.10144106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00086536 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

