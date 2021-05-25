ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.95

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 91077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,224,451 shares of company stock valued at $152,494,197. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.