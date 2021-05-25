Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMMC. Scotiabank increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.19.

Shares of CMMC stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.96. The company had a trading volume of 724,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$826.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.66.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Insiders sold 455,000 shares of company stock worth $1,878,620 in the last 90 days.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

