Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CORE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 526,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,740. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.