Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.47. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. 2,321,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

