CorVel (CRVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorVel stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.39.

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $106,750.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,831,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,030 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,917 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

