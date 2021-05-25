Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.77

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.77 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 403,651 shares traded.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Costain Group news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Also, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24).

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

