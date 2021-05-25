Costco Wholesale (COST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $390.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $405.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/6/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $414.00.

5/3/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,203. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

