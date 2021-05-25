Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.40. Approximately 14,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,662,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.