Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.25 and last traded at $91.25. 129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSEFF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covivio in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Covivio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

