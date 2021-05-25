Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 2,396 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 122,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,359,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.