Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

KXI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.32. 13,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

