Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.68 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

