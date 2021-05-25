Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $103.84. 6,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,163. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.