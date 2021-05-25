Critical Analysis: Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) vs. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generation Hemp and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.57%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,948.59% N/A -71.28% OptimizeRx 1.35% 0.82% 0.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $90,000.00 430.30 -$1.50 million N/A N/A OptimizeRx $43.31 million 19.87 -$2.21 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -2.18, indicating that its stock price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages. The company also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.