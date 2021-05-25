Critical Contrast: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Wilhelmina International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 3.91 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -10.49 Wilhelmina International $41.60 million 0.61 -$4.94 million N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -7.06% 17.90% 2.68% Wilhelmina International -0.15% -0.36% -0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Montrose Environmental Group and Wilhelmina International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 8 7 0 2.47 Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.86, suggesting a potential downside of 41.36%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Wilhelmina International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. The company offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. It is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

