Critical Review: Immunome (IMNM) vs. Its Competitors

Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) is one of 832 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Immunome to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Immunome shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Immunome and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immunome Competitors 4578 17528 38612 766 2.58

Immunome presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.26%. Given Immunome’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunome has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Immunome and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome N/A N/A N/A Immunome Competitors -2,655.04% -115.52% -28.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunome and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome N/A -$17.84 million -5.10 Immunome Competitors $1.73 billion $126.47 million -2.17

Immunome’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Immunome. Immunome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

