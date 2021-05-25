Critical Review: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for StoneCo and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 7 0 2.58 IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $66.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than IBEX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and IBEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $644.50 million 30.17 $165.69 million $0.57 110.51 IBEX $405.14 million 1.01 $7.77 million $0.84 26.42

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 25.09% 7.84% 3.31% IBEX -1.14% 33.09% 7.77%

Summary

StoneCo beats IBEX on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2020, the company served approximately 652,600 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 260 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. is a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

