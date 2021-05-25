CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Reaches $193,344.13

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $193,344.13 and $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,296,284 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

