CryptEx (CRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,475.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $17.26 or 0.00046850 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $31,475.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,037.61 or 1.00521145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00034242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00086816 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

