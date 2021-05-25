CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 186.87%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.