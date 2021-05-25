CTI BioPharma (CTIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTIC opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

