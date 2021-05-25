CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

CUBE stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,282 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

