Curve DAO Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $264.33 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00004206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $615.42 million and approximately $264.33 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00067465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00991678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.58 or 0.10466333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00087022 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,506,014,686 coins and its circulating supply is 372,871,959 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

