Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Purchases 75 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 317,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,349,000 after purchasing an additional 153,926 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,294,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPM opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

