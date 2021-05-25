D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

