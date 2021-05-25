D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

