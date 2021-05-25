D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,293 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $502.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

