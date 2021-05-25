Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Up 40% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $408,294.61 and approximately $2,446.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001781 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00362959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00181775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003875 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.08 or 0.00832649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 603,802 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

