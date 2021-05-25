Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Trading Down 3.1%

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) was down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Datang International Power Generation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar.

