DEAPcoin Market Capitalization Hits $28.96 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.96 million and $266,327.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00067810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.89 or 0.00948723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.59 or 0.09864014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199,900,032 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.