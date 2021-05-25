Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.87.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $359.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.13 and its 200-day moving average is $320.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

