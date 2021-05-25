DeGate (DG) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $25.78 million and $296,130.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeGate has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00353782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00181349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003918 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00806010 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

