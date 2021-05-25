Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

DK opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Delek US by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 176,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 165,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

