DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00106054 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002269 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.10 or 0.00735117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

